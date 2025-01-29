Bird flu prevention zone to be implemented across Wales

The Welsh Government is to introduce an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Wales from Thursday – requiring all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adhere to strict measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

There have been no cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in poultry or other kept birds in Wales so far this outbreak season.

However, the number of cases in poultry flocks continues to increase across Great Britain and there is a heightened risk of transmission from wild to kept birds.

On the basis of advice from the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs has introduced an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) under Article 6 of the Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origin in Mammals (Wales) (No. 2) Order 2006.

This precautionary measure is in line with the national AIPZs introduced in England and Scotland on 25 January 2025.

Requirements

This AIPZ will apply from 00:01 on Thursday 30 January and remain in place until a reduction in risk levels indicates it is no longer required.

The requirements within the AIPZ and other measures to reduce the risk of avian influenza transmission will be kept under ongoing review.

The AIPZ will require all keepers of poultry and other captive birds, irrespective of the size of the flock or how the birds are kept, to take appropriate and practicable steps now, including:

• Ensuring the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example, by netting ponds and surrounding areas and by removing wild bird food sources;

• Feeding and watering flocks in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds;

• Minimising movement of people in and out of bird enclosures;

• Cleaning and disinfecting footwear, using foot dips before entering poultry enclosures, and keeping areas where birds live clean and tidy;

• Reducing any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas and fencing off wet or boggy areas;

• Keeping domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry;

• Wild game birds “caught up” during the open season must not be moved for a minimum of 21 days, subject to conditions within the declaration.

• Ensuring records are kept in line with the conditions within the declaration. Completing the mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist within 7 days. To help keep birds disease-free, we have created two biosecurity self-assessment checklists for commercial and small poultry keepers.

Keepers with more than 500 birds will also be required to take extra biosecurity measures, including restricting access to non-essential people, changing clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures, and cleaning and disinfecting vehicles.

Responsibility

Huw Irranca-Davies MS said: “I consider the mandatory enhanced biosecurity measures of the AIPZ to be proportionate to the risk level posed by avian influenza here in Wales at this time.”

He added: “We all have a responsibility to protect the health and welfare of our national flock in Wales and prevent disease introduction and spread.

“All keepers of poultry and other captive birds will need to comply with the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone. Keepers must also remain vigilant for signs of disease.”

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease, and any suspicion should be reported immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 0300 303 8268.

Information on the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, guidance and latest developments will be available on the Welsh Government website.

