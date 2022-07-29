Bizarre Russian plan for post-war Europe gives ‘Kingdom of Wales’ half of England – but cuts out Cardiff

A bizarre Russian map planning for a post-war Europe gives Wales large parts of England – but cuts out Cardiff.

Wales and a large chunk of the English Midlands, extending as far east as Nottingham, are labelled ‘Kingdom of Wales’ in the plan for the ‘Decolonization of Europe’.

The map sees Ukraine and other post-Soviet states swallowed by Russia and seems to imagine a Europe in which Russia has defeated the EU and Nato allies.

The map was posted by Russian propaganda expert and historian Dr Ian Garner who said that it was being enthusiastically shared in Russia and “tells you everything about the Russian imperial imagination”.

Despite Wales’ enlargement, Cardiff, Newport and the rest of Gwent are included in a Kingdom of Wessex that also takes in the west of England and Cornwall.

Scotland and a united Ireland are left as their own stand-alone national entities.

The rest of England is broken up into a Lancaster – present day Liverpool and Manchester – the Kingdom of Northumbria, the East-Anglian Republic and the Emirate of London.

In the map of “free nations” after “decolonization of Europe” the “only countries that get to be big are Russia and Serbia,” Dr Ian Garner said, which he said was revealing about the way Russia viewed the rest of the continent.

He said the map was “hot on Russian Telegram” which has become a powerful outlet for news about the war and state disinformation in the country.

‘Independent Wales’

The strange map is the second time this month the Russian state has shown a bizarre affinity for Welsh independence, after a Russian TV propagandist suggested destroying England but not Wales last week.

Vladimir Solovyov suggested destroying England with a nuclear missile but leaving Wales intact in order to ensure that the UK is over.

Speaking on Rossiya1, the state-owned news channel, he said that “quiet” Wales would then be “independent”.

“Listen Brits, wake up, you showed the whole world that you are arrogant, illiterate and can’t do anything but steal,” he said.

“The only reason you don’t have Egyptian pyramids in the British Museum is that you physically couldn’t steal them. You stole everything.

“They are lecturing us, a country we can destroy with one nuclear missile,” he added.

Professor Andrei Sidorov, dean of the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University, then interjected to say it would take more than one Sarmat to destroy the whole of the UK.

“Not one to correct you, but we’d need more,” he said.

“One, one,” Vladimir Solovyov laughed. “We won’t touch Scotland. Scotland can be independent.”

“Wales too?” asked Andrei Sidorov.

“Wales has been quiet so far. Wales too will be independent. And at Biden’s demand, Northern Ireland will unite Ireland. ”

“So the Union Jack will be thrown away?” asked Andrei Sidorov.

“The Union Jack will be over.”

