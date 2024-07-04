Bizarre Tory election video dubbed ‘best and worst’ thing ever seen

Emily Price

A bizarre general election video has been deleted by a Welsh Conservative MS after it was dubbed “the best and worst thing” ever seen.

The distorted video plugging Conservative candidate for Ynys Môn Virginia Crosbie was posted by Senedd Tory Janet Finch-Saunders on Thursday (July 4) as millions of voters made their way to the polls.

It showed a squashed man with his hands in his pockets walking slowly towards the camera whilst explaining his reasons for voting Tory – including the prospect of an “Aldi in the carpark somewhere”.

Some social media users questioned whether the footage was a parody or generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) because of the distorted sound and image quality.

One social media user said: “This is a wind-up surely to god”, another said “Vote Conservative if you want to be squished”, another said: “Why’s he in a funhouse mirror?”

Aldi

The man in the video can be seen walking outside the Adelphi Vaults pub in Amlwch saying: “Good morning. I’ve just voted for Virginia who’s the best person we’ve got on the island and has done great things for my business bringing people into the island.

“Transport is an issue which she’s looking at. We’re going to get an Aldi in the carpark somewhere so it’s been brilliant.

“Can’t wish for a better person to look after me, thank you Virginia.”

The Conservative Member for Aberconwy in the Welsh Parliament shared the video along with the caption; “Yay… Vote@VirginiaCrosbie today in Ynys Mon X.”

One social media user shared the post branding it “the best worst thing I’ve ever seen”, another said, “I can’t stop watching this.”

We asked Janet Finch-Saunders whether the video – which racked up thousands of views – had been generated using Artificial Intelligence.

A spokesperson said Ms Finch-Saunders was “sure” the video was not AI.

It was deleted shortly after we made contact with her.

