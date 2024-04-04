Black Alert declared at Swansea hospital

People have been warned to avoid attending A&E at Morriston Hospital in Swansea as a “Black Alert” is issued following “exceptional demand”.

Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) announced a ‘Business Continuity Incident’ on Thursday (April 4).

This is the highest level of escalation.

Those suffering serious and life-threatening illnesses and injuries should still attend the hospital’s A&E, the health board said.

However, those with minor injuries and common ailments are urged to choose an alternative.

The hospital has requested that loved ones who have been discharged should be collected as soon as possible.

Demand

A spokesperson for SBUHB said: “We have declared a Business Continuity Incident, our highest level of escalation, at Morriston Hospital today due to exceptional demand.

“We are seeing very high numbers of patients who are extremely unwell.

“This follows similar demand at other hospitals along the M4 corridor in south Wales this week.

“Please use alternatives to the Emergency Department (A&E) whenever possible.”

