Historic Caernarfon pub selling local cider that supports adults with learning disabilities

The Black Boy Inn in Caernarfon, which celebrate 500 years of existence this year, has started stocking a locally produced cider that supports adults with learning disabilities.

Perllan y Fro is produced by Antur Waunfawr, a leading social enterprise that provides work and training opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.

The enterprise is based in the village of Waunfawr and has bases six miles away in Caernarfon.

The cider comes in three varieties and is produced on Antur Waunfawr’s site by adults with learning disabilities that receive support from the enterprise.

And recently, the ciders have arrived on the shelves of one of Wales’ most iconic taverns. Built in 1522 within the medieval walls of Caernarfon, the Black Boy Inn is one of the oldest inns in Wales.

One of Perllan y Fro’s ciders, flavoured with Rhubarb and Apple won the Great Taste Award in 2021, and visitors and local residents can pop down the local for a taste of the Waunfawr-brewed cider.

John Evans, the well-known landlord of the Black Boy Inn believes being locally minded in his approach to business is important.

“It’s important to offer local produce,” he said. “I’ve worked in the Black Boy Inn for 50 years. I remember Antur Waunfawr being set up. It’s important to support the great work that Antur does with adults with learning disabilities.

“The Black Boy Inn is popular with both local people and visitors, and those visitors are looking to taste local produce when they come here.

“That’s why most visitors come here. They’re looking for something that’s unique to this town.”

‘Support’

John Evans stresses that it’s important that local businesses support each other.

“As costs rise and as we strive to reduce our carbon footprint, buying locally is increasingly important.”

Osian Owen, a spokesperson on behalf of Antur Waunfawr, said that he was glad that local businesses, including the Black Boy Inn, hadstarted selling their locally produced cider.

“Enjoying a bottle of Perllan y Fro is one way in which locals can support the valuable work we do with adults with learning disabilities,” he said.

The cider is also available to buy on Antur Waunfawr’s website.

