Blacklisting Fujitsu from competing for business in Wales ‘legally questionable’ – First Minister

Blacklisting the company responsible for the faulty IT system involved in the Post Office scandal from competing for business in Wales could be “legally questionable”, the First Minister has said.

During First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday Mark Drakeford was pressed on the Welsh Government’s links to Fujitsu – the company that designed the Horizon IT system which led to hundreds of sub-postmasters being convicted of crimes they didn’t commit.

The Japanese company’s accounting software was eventually found to be faulty in a landmark 2019 court ruling.

The scandal – which took place between 1999 and 2015 – has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history

The Welsh Government has been linked to at least two multi-million-pound public procurement contracts secured by Fujitsu, one in 2011 and another in 2019 which is still ongoing.

Plaid Cymru MS, Delyth Jewell has called for “comprehensive review” of corporation’s future public procurement contracts.

Review

Questioning the First Minister, Ms Jewell said: “Transport for Wales awarded a five-year contract in 2019 to Fujitsu, the company that designed Horizon; it’s been extended to April 2026. Now, until yesterday, the Welsh Government hadn’t disclosed how many other active contracts exist between the Welsh Government and Fujitsu.

“Could you tell me if you are now reviewing those contracts in light of the public outcry relating to what’s happened at the Post Office? Concerns about the Horizon scandal were well known well before Toby Jones took on that television role.

“What consideration was given to those concerns before that contract was awarded? Much more crucially, will lessons now be learned? If Fujitsu are found guilty of deliberate corporate abuse, will they be blacklisted from getting any future contracts, because that’s something, I think, the public will want to know?”

The First Minister responded saying blacklisting a company was “legally questionable” and should be “weighed up very carefully”.

He said: “I’m not sure what the legal basis could be for preventing an entirely legal company from competing for business in Wales on the basis of a failure in one part of their operation, serious as that failure certainly has been.

“In future, we will continue to abide within the rules that cover public procurement here in Wales. Blacklisting, I think, is both a legally questionable course of action and would have to be weighed up very carefully in the circumstances of any individual procurement case.”

Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson faced a grilling by MPs on Tuesday alongside Post Office boss Nick Read, as public and political anger continues over the Horizon scandal.

The boss of Fujitsu apologised to subpostmasters and said there is a “moral obligation” for the technology giant to contribute to the compensation.

