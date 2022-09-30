Blaenau Ffestiniog pub opens doors to those who can’t stay warm – with no pressure to buy anything

The landlord of a pub in Gwynedd has invited people who can’t pay their energy bills to go in and warm up – even if they don’t buy anything.

Y Meirion landlord John Ferguson posted a message on Facebook saying that there would be plenty of space for those that wanted to keep warm.

“Worried about heating bills?” he asked. “We will have the heating on in the pub on cold days, you are more than welcome to come sit in the pub when space is available, you don’t have to buy anything.

“I can’t believe I’m having to even write this post but with the way things are I believe it’s necessary.

“If you are suffering, please pop in and get warm, Mondays and Tuesdays are usually the quietest so plenty of free seats.

“It costs me the same whether the pub is full or empty so makes no difference to me. This is our 5th year doing this so don’t be shy.”

After others shared his post he said that three radio stations had called him up to ask him about ‘warm hubs’, which he “didn’t realise it was a thing”.

His gesture drew thanks on social media, although some bemoaned the fact that such a step was needed.

“John you are such a caring man,” Adelyn Ellis said. “So glad you are part of the Blaenau family.”

“How commendable of you,” Marian Lacey replied. “Many will be very grateful of your generosity. But never thought that it could come to this in the 21st century! Something’s gone drastically wrong in this country?”

Households will start receiving money off energy bills from tomorrow under a UK Government scheme, with the discount made in six instalments.

A discount of £66 will be applied to energy bills in October and November, rising to £67 each month from December through to March 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

