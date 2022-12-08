Blaenau Gwent motorist, 22, admits killing two people and seriously injuring a third in crash

A motorist has admitted killing two people in a crash and seriously injuring a third, a court has heard.

Geraint Blackman, 22, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Brenda Mochan and Rosemary Mochan by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injury to Katie Mochan by dangerous driving.

Blackman was driving a Vauxhall Astra which was in collision with a Ford Fiesta on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, Gwent in May 2021.

Blackman, of Part Street, Blaina, Blaenau Gwent spoke only to confirm his age, address and enter his pleas during a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He had attended court with his parents but following the guilty pleas, Judge Michael Fitton KC revoked bail and ordered pre-sentence reports.

“It is obvious there is only one sentence. You are remanded into custody and you will be produced before the court for sentence on January 9,” the judge added.

