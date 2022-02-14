‘Blizzard conditions’ warning for Wales as storms Dudley and Eunice set to batter the country

Wales is set to be battered by two storms this week, with Dudley and Eunice prompting yellow weather warnings by the Met Office and a warning of “blizzard conditions” on Friday.

Storm Dudley will bring a period of very strong winds and could cause some disruption from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday night.

Eunice will then bring a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption all day on Friday.

The Met Office have yellow weather warnings for the north of Wales in place for Wednesday and Thursday, and then a yellow warning for all of Wales on Friday.

The storms will cause trees to fall and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, and there is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend south-eastward to most of Scotland and northern England and north Wales overnight into Thursday,” the Met Office said.

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills of Scotland. Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening.”

Turning to storm Eunice, they added: “It is not yet clear where within the warning area the strongest winds will be but gusts of 60-70 mph are possible over a reasonably large area with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph even inland.

“Coastal winds are likely to be the strongest. In addition to the wind, there is the potential for a period of snow and perhaps blizzard conditions, most likely over northern England, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales.

“However, this is very dependant on the track of the weather system and most places will see heavy rain instead.”

