‘Blot on the landscape’ property in conservation area recommended for demolition

A dilapidated building described as a “blot on the landscape” by a local councillor should be partially demolished, according to building experts.

Plans to refurbish Normandy House in Bridgeman Road, Penarth and restore it as apartments were approved by Vale of Glamorgan Council in June 2022.

Vale Council ward member for Plymouth in Penarth, Cllr Anthony Ernest, said the building was once a “beautiful house” but added that it has been in a state of disrepair for many years.

Another planning application was submitted recently in relation to Normandy House with documents attached to the application advising that the external fabric of the building above the first floor should be demolished.

Collapse

A structural report by R V Williams Associates states the majority of the roof at Normandy House has collapsed and there are concerns in relation to the stability of the chimney stacks.

It goes on to add that parts of the building, specifically parts of some windows, could “collapse at any time”.

The report states: “It is not possible to safely access the building internally to remove debris as there are sections of partial collapse to the inner brick partitions which would constitute a safety hazard from falling masonry to anyone entering the building.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council is yet to make a decision on the latest planning application.

‘Overbearing’

Penarth Town Council has objected to the Normandy House application raising concerns about the potential “overbearing nature of the development” and the “lack of sympathetic materials proposed for the development”.

Cllr Ernest said: “[The building] has been a blot on the landscape in this integral part of the conservation area of Penarth for many years.”

He went on to say that applications to develop it have “come and gone over more than a decade”, adding: “It was a beautiful house when in pristine condition but has been allowed by its several owners to fall down to its present condition.

“Regrettably the planners have not taken appropriate enforcement actions to stop this happening and those living in the vicinity are incensed at the dereliction on their doorstep whilst conservationists see this as a failing by those who have the authority to help protect these fine homes from becoming ruins.

“I have been chasing this issue for well over 15 years yet nothing gets done.”

Another ward member for Plymouth, Cllr Rhys Thomas, said: “We’ve been waiting far too long for action on this and much more needs to be done to restore the house to its former glory.

“The current situation is unfair on local people who live in the vicinity of a property that has sadly turned into a complete mess.”

