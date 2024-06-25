Blow for Gething as Welsh Liberal Democrats rule out supporting budget

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has ruled out support for embattled First Minister Vaughan Gething’s budget this autumn.

Welsh Labour, which currently has 30 seats in the Senedd, is one short of a majority and needs support from at least one opposition party to pass the budget.

Jane Dodds has ruled out propping up the Labour Government due to concerns about the donation scandal which has dogged Mr Gething since he announced his intention to stand for the leadership of Welsh Labour.

Dumping waste

Mr Gething, lost a confidence vote in the Senedd last month following months of controversy over a £200,000 donation he accepted for his leadership campaign from a company whose owner had been convicted of dumping waste on the Gwent Levels.

Despite support from all three opposition parties to pass the motion of no confidence, Mr Gething, who was elected as the leader of Welsh Labour in March, dismissed it as a “Tory gimmick” and has refused to stand down.

Rejecting those claims, the leader of the Welsh Lib Dems said that it was not an easy decision for her to make and that she has never previously voted in favour of a no confidence vote.

Respect

Ms Dodds said: “The Welsh Liberal Democrats will not support Labour in passing their budget. Vaughan Gething lost a motion of no confidence in the Senedd and should act accordingly.

“The First Minister has had multiple opportunities to do the right thing and return the money. He must now respect the democratic mandate of the Senedd.

“Labour’s accusations that this is all a ‘gimmick’ simply aren’t true. I have never backed a motion of no confidence before, it wasn’t an easy decision for me to make.

“I have made it because I feel the saga is damaging people’s faith in politics at a time it is already at rock bottom.

“I will continue to campaign for higher standards in Welsh politics, including a cap on all political donations to remove the influence of big money on our politics.”

Backing

UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer played down the importance of the vote and gave his backing to Gething.

Sir Keir said: “I think it’s really important to see this for what it is.

“It’s game-playing by the Conservatives, with Plaid playing along as well.

“I think people in Wales want him to deliver for them.

“He wants to get on to deliver for the people of Wales.”

