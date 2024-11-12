Bluetongue restrictions lifted at Welsh farms

The Welsh Government has lifted restrictions on two farms in Wales after Bluetongue was identified in three sheep moved to Gwynedd from the east of England in September.

Bluetongue affects livestock including cattle and sheep, as well as goats, deer and llamas, with symptoms including a blue and swollen tongue, fever, reduced milk yield, and, in the most severe cases, death.

This is the first time Bluetongue-3, which is primarily transmitted by certain species of biting midges was found in Wales and follows BTV-3 cases being detected in the east of England over the summer.

In August restrictions on the movement of sheep and cattle were introduced across Norfolk and Suffolk after several confirmed cases of the disease.

Surveillance

Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs announced restriction had been lifted after follow up surveillance found no further evidence of infection

In a written statement, the minister said: “We are fortunate that these incidents have only been near misses, and that wider disease spread has not happened in Wales. However, we cannot afford to be complacent with animal diseases.

“I must re-emphasise the importance of responsible and safe sourcing of livestock to keep Bluetongue out of Wales. Livestock movements pose by far the greatest risk to Welsh livestock.

“Welsh Government’s policy of not allowing the movement of susceptible animals from the restricted zone in England, except to designated abattoirs will remain in place to underpin the efforts of industry.”

Caution

He added:” It is crucial that farmers, vets and livestock traders work together and exercise caution, verifying the origin and health status of animals before movement. We have a collective responsibility to protect the health and welfare of our herds and flocks, and I urge all keepers to think not only of the risks that livestock movements could pose to their own animals, but also to their neighbours”.

Over the summer, officials tracked a rapid increase in cases of Bluetongue-3 in the Netherlands and Germany, and new cases in France, Luxembourg and Denmark.

Between November 2023 and March this year there were 126 cases – 119 in cattle and seven in sheep – in England on 73 premises over four counties.

During that period, the BTV-3 strain was found in Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The current outbreak is the first in in Britain since 2007, when farmers were also battling bird flu and foot and mouth disease.

