Bodelwyddan Castle set for upgrade

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Bodelwyddan Castle is set to be upgraded with 37 new guest rooms.

Warner Leisure Hotels has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking planning permission for a change of use and listed consent.

If granted, the grade-two listed building’s former museum will also be converted into a hotel.

The plans include ancillary guest facilities and internal alterations, the installation of a lift shaft, the erection of a single-storey extension to the cabaret venue, a two-storey extension to the Llewellyn building, and a glazed walkway and canopy.

If agreed, there will also be a two-storey extension to the spa building with alterations to the doors and fenestrations with a partial demolition of the existing building.