Bodelwyddan Castle set for upgrade
Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter
Bodelwyddan Castle is set to be upgraded with 37 new guest rooms.
Warner Leisure Hotels has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking planning permission for a change of use and listed consent.
If granted, the grade-two listed building’s former museum will also be converted into a hotel.
The plans include ancillary guest facilities and internal alterations, the installation of a lift shaft, the erection of a single-storey extension to the cabaret venue, a two-storey extension to the Llewellyn building, and a glazed walkway and canopy.
If agreed, there will also be a two-storey extension to the spa building with alterations to the doors and fenestrations with a partial demolition of the existing building.
Letter
A letter supporting the application reads, “Warner is seeking to upgrade the facilities at the existing hotel and deliver a comprehensive programme of investment, which will take the form of both refurbishments and extension works.
“The proposed works will increase the capacity of the hotel, adding 37 new guest rooms, whilst enhancing the facilities on offer, to deliver a competitive visitor experience.”
The letter added: “The works will preserve the heritage value of the Grade II* listed asset, whilst delivering new facilities to modernise the offer and secure the hotel’s long-term future.”
The plans are likely to be discussed at a future Denbighshire planning committee meeting.
Manor house
Bodelwyddan Castle was built around 1460 by the Humphreys family of Anglesey as a manor house.
It was associated with the Williams-Wynn family for around 200 years from 1690.
It has been a Grade II listed building since 1962 as a “Gothick castellated style in the early C19”.
The castle is set within a large area of parkland, and formal gardens, the most recent of which was originally designed by Thomas Hayton Mawson in 1910.
