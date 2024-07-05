Body discovered during search for missing 85-year-old

Police officers searching for a missing 85-year-old man have discovered a body this afternoon (5 July)

George Fewtrell from Cheshire went missing after walking more than 25 miles along the north Wales coast from the Neston area to Flintshire between Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th.

Superintendent Jon Bowcott from North Wales Police said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but George’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, including the dedicated team of officers searching for him.

“I would like to thank the public for their support and clear, genuine concern for George during the search, which has been vital and helped us progress the investigation.

“Most importantly, all of our thoughts remain with George’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time, and I would ask that their privacy is respected.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

