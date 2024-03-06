Body found in search for missing Cardiff woman

A body has been found in Cardiff Bay following a search for a missing 60 year old woman.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but the family of Zahooran Begum who went missing from Grangetown at the weekend has been informed.

Zahooran hadn’t been seen since leaving her home at around 7.20pm on Saturday (March 2).

Residents were asked to check private CCTV and officers confirmed a sighting of Zahooran at 7.30pm on Saturday in Marl Park, close to Channel View Leisure Centre.

Search

Specialist searches of the river and Cardiff Bay Trail area were carried out by South Wales Police accompanied by air support.

Police were called to the barrage near the canopy between Cardiff Bay and Penarth, at around 11.20am this morning (Wednesday, March 6) where a body was found.

HM Coroner has been informed and enquiries are on-going.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

