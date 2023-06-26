Body of man found in Newport

The body of a man who was found in the River Usk in Newport at the weekend has been identified.

19-year-old Tome Moreton from Cymbran was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Sunday 25 June.

He was found in the River Usk at around 6.15pm the same day.

Following formal identification, Mr Moreton’s next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

