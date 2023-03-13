Body recovered after Swansea explosion

The body of a man has been recovered from the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Swansea, police said.

Emergency services were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

The man had previously been unaccounted for and his family have now been informed, according to South Wales Police.

Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast, with images from the scene showing one house collapsed and another badly damaged.

The force said other neighbouring properties were also damaged by the explosion, which shook houses miles from the scene and left debris strewn across the surrounding area.

Superintendent Steve Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and those affected by this tragic incident. We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact on the wider community and allow access to homes as quickly as possible where it is safe to do so.

“I would like to thank the community for the patience and support during what is a challenging incident.”

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

An investigation will now get under way to establish the cause of the incident and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, the force said.

Shock

Councillor Ceri Evans, who represents Morriston on Swansea Council, said around 100 people had been evacuated following the blast.

He said: “Shock is the word as it is not something that happens anywhere very often.

“I live about a mile from the property and I knew it had happened because I felt it myself.

“I’m just leaving the community centre we’ve set up for residents at the minute.

“Speaking to residents, they are obviously in a bit of limbo because they are shocked, but they are also uncertain about when they can return to their properties.”

Councillor Evans said some of the residents evacuated were vulnerable and were being assisted by the British Red Cross.

“There’s shock but also if it had happened maybe a couple of hours earlier it could have been a lot worse given how busy that part of Morriston is.

“We still don’t have confirmation of exactly how many people have been injured.”

He said around 30 properties had been affected with residents either staying with relatives or going to the nearby Red Lion pub, Morriston rugby club or community centre for shelter.

“There’s at least 30 houses affected, so we are talking around 100 or 120 people,” he said.

“Anyone who doesn’t have friends or family they can stay with we are looking at housing in hotels overnight at least.

“I think it’s an outside chance that they will be allowed back, particularly the ones on the actual street that was affected by the explosion because there’s just so much damage that needs to be moved.

“I’m not an expert in this area, obviously, but there’s going to be some damaged houses other than the two houses which have been pretty much destroyed.

“It’s terraced housing on that street as well.

“We suspect this is a gas explosion – that’s what it looks like – and the gas companies have got to do their work as well to ensure that is safe as well.”

Henry Barnes, emergency response operations manager at the British Red Cross Wales, said: “British Red Cross staff and volunteers have been deployed to provide practical and emotional support to those affected by today’s explosion in Morriston in Swansea.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this explosion, especially the person unaccounted for, those in hospital and their families.

“We will continue to support this community at what must be a traumatic time.”

Ferocity

Sioned Williams, Member of the Senedd for the South Wales West region, spoke of her shock at seeing the aftermath of the explosion after visiting the scene.

“I just couldn’t believe my eyes when I got down here with the ferocity of the explosion,” the Plaid Cymru politician said.

“I’d seen it on social media before arriving, but when you get here it really hits you – just the debris and the dust of the houses, which have basically been blown to pieces, and that’s all over the road.

“The residents up in the memorial hall were telling me about the clouds of dust that they saw.

“The sound was enough – all their houses shook. They couldn’t really fathom what was going on.

“The sense of alarm and disbelief as to how ferocious the explosion was and then seeing the debris and the dust and all the insulation material out on the street.

“This is a close neighbourhood and many residents have lived here for many, many years – some over 50 years.

“They have never experienced anything like this before.

“The concern for those who have been injured and deep concern for the gentleman that’s missing.

“People have been saying how such a friendly person he was and very well liked.

“He apparently used to sit outside on the step and talk to people in the street. A lot of people knew him and liked him, and deeply, deeply concerned for him.”

