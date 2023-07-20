Bonkers novel set at the Royal Welsh Show released

A bizarre new novel set in the Royal Welsh Show has been released and tells the strange tale of an inspector who finds body parts in a box of sausages.

Welsh writer and broadcaster, Myfanwy Alexander grew up in the hills of Montgomeryshire, and her latest novel is set in what is considered to be one of the major events in the Welsh agricultural calendar.

The four-days of competitions, entertainment and attractions are the scene of Coblyn o Sioe (One Hell of a Show) by the former Powys County Councillor.

It follows in the footsteps of Bloody Eisteddfod, Alexander’s first detective novel, located on the field of the National Eisteddfod in Meifod.

The novel takes place around the equine department at the show, and Super Intendant Daf Dafis finds himself leading a bizarre case, when parts of a man’s body are found in a box of sausages in the Food Hall.

Myfanwy Alexander first two novels are available in English.

Murder

She said: “I started recording the adventures of Inspector Daf Dafis from the Dyfed Powys Police at the National Eisteddfod as it was a very suitable location for a murder due to the cross section of people from all corners of Wales who meet there.

“And in the following three novels, Daf remained busy in his own patch in Montgomeryshire.

“But I was eager mix to things up, and where better than another iconic event in the nation’s calendar, the Royal Welsh Show.

“I’ve always enjoyed the show, except for the Young People’s Village, whose antics cause me a lot of grief, but I had the opportunity to learn a little bit more about it when Montgomeryshire was the Feature County.

“The show is a phenomenon, a shop window for the agricultural industry, a networking event, and an opportunity for business and pleasure.

“And within the Royal Welsh, there are many different cultures, from the evolved discussions about sweet peas in the morning, to the closing time conversation over your fifteenth gin and tonic in the bar of the Welsh Pony and Cob Society.

“I do hope that I have given a taste of what is the rich and unique world of the Royal Welsh Show in this novel.”

Myfanwy’s readers will be familiar with the author’s protagonist, Daf Dafis – the handsome police officer who does everything in Welsh.

Myfanwy admits: “I’ve fallen head over heels with Daf Dafis, and I enjoy spending time thinking about him.

“He may not be a saint, but he is a good man, and although he always tries to do his best, he doesn’t always succeed.

“And despite his apparent strength, in this novel he is desperate to be accepted by the Bryn y Ceffylau community.

“I very much enjoyed putting him in a situation where he was out of his comfort zone!”

Coblyn o Sioe is being launched at the Welsh Books Council’s stand on the Show’s grounds on Wednesday, July 26th, at 12pm.

The novel is available in all Welsh bookshops, via www.carreg-gwalch.cymru or www.gwales.com.

