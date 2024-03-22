Books Council of Wales invites grant applications following £500,000 of new funding

The Books Council of Wales is inviting applications for a third round of the New Audiences Grant, thanks to £500,000 of funding from Welsh Government through Creative Wales.

The purpose of the grant is to support and develop the publishing industry in Wales.

“New voices”

Grants are available for publishers, charities or organisations based in Wales for a number of purposes, one being to create promotional and marketing plans that will reach new audiences

Grants of up to £20,000 are available per applicant for book promotion and marketing programmes that reach new readers in Welsh and English.

The Books Council of Wales also hope to provide opportunities to new voices in the periodical press.

For this, grants for up to £15,000 per applicant are available in order to develop new and diverse voices within news services and popular magazines.

Diversity

Diversity is a key component of the New Audiences Grant, and the Books Council for Wales are keen to publish new content that reflects Wales in all its diversity

Grants are available for up to £30,000 per applicant to develop diverse cultural content from Wales, which leads to publication in books, magazines or online in Wales.

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the New Audiences Grant for a third year, and we are grateful to Creative Wales for continuing to support our work to create opportunities within the publishing industry and support content that reflects all of Wales.”

Grant criteria and guidelines and the link to the application form can be found on the Books Council website, Grants | Cyngor Llyfrau Cymru The deadline for applications is 12 noon, Tuesday 2 April 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

