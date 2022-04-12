Calls for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign after they’re fined for attending lockdown parties

There are calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to resign after it was revealed that they will both be fined over lockdown parties.

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson will also be fined.

They will be issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, a No 10 spokeswoman said.

Keir Starmer calls on both PM and Chancellor to resign over partygate fines: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

The news comes as Police investigating allegations of lockdown parties have now made more than 50 referrals for fines.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.

“In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice. She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”

Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come. The identities of people issued with FPNs have not been disclosed publicly by the Met.

Boris Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said the FPN referrals were “indisputable” evidence that there was “rule breaking en masse” in Government while families were “unable to be at their loved ones’ sides in their last moments”.

“If Boris Johnson had any decency he would do the right thing and resign immediately,” he said.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for Westminster to be recalled to hold a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

“This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis,” he said.

