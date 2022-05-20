Boris Johnson announces plans to build new nuclear reactor at Trawsfynydd in conference speech

Boris Johnson has used his speech at the Welsh Conservative party conference to announce that a new nuclear reactor will be coming to Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd.

“Today I can tell you that we’re looking to build another small modular reactor on the site at Trawsfynydd,” he said, describing it as “fantastic news”.

It comes after the UK Government confirmed last month its intention to push ahead with a nuclear project at the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey.

Trawsfynydd is already the site of one Magnox nuclear power station that was decommissioned in 1991.

‘Ambition’

The reactor at Trawsfynydd will be built as part of a partnership between the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority ( NDA ) and the Welsh Government’s Cwmni Egino.

In a statement following the announcement, Alan Raymant, CEO of Cwmni Egino, said: “Our relationship with NDA and Magnox is critical to the successful delivery of our vision for the development of new nuclear at Trawsfynydd.

“This collaboration agreement provides the foundation for a fruitful partnership that will bring benefits to the local community and help deliver the Energy Security Strategy.”

Cwmni Egino is a development company wholly owned by Welsh Government, established to drive future development at the Trawsfynydd site and to promote regional economic and social regeneration.

The NDA site at Trawsfynydd is home to a Magnox station which is being decommissioned by Magnox Ltd, a subsidiary of the NDA .

UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our ambition for a British nuclear renaissance means a bright future for nuclear power in Wales, not only securing clean, affordable, homegrown energy but also jobs and investment at sites like Trawsfynydd.

“We remain on track to realise our plan to approve eight new nuclear reactors by 2030, transforming the UK’s energy network and revitalizing decommissioned nuclear sites.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

