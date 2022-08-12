Boris Johnson denies accusations that Wales has been let down during his premiership

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied accusations that Wales has been let down during his premiership.

Mr Johnson, who is set to leave Downing Street early next month, said there has been “colossal investment” in Wales and other regions when asked if Tory-voting areas outside the south east of England had been let down by his premiership.

Asked by reporters during a visit to the north of Wales if “blue wall” seats had been let down, Boris Johnson said: “On the contrary, if you look at what has happened in Wales alone, it has been an era of fantastic investment in infrastructure.

“Look at what we are doing on the A55 and what we are doing with the North Wales railway.

“I was just not long ago at a place called Penmaenmawr where we are looking at improvements to the station.

“I think there are another 600 police here in Wales than there were before I became Prime Minister. You have seen colossal investment.”

Cost of living crisis

Mr Johnson also said that whoever is the next prime minister will focus on delivering extra measures to support households amid a cost-of-living crisis.

He said the Government had already announced a series of measures designed to support people, but added that not everyone will have received that help yet.

Asked if he believed the current package of support was enough, he said: “No, because what I’m saying what we’re doing in addition is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there is further support and what the Government will be doing, whoever is the prime minister, is making sure there is extra cash to help people.

“I think it is crucial to understand that, first of all, we realised for a long time that things were going to be tough and that’s why we put in place a lot of measures already.

“The money has started to come through. I think it is very important for people to understand, most people have not yet received the help the Government has already allocated, so over the course of the next couple of months you will see about eight million households get another £326, you will see everybody in October get help with the energy support scheme.”

