Boris Johnson denies accusations that Wales has been let down during his premiership
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied accusations that Wales has been let down during his premiership.
Mr Johnson, who is set to leave Downing Street early next month, said there has been “colossal investment” in Wales and other regions when asked if Tory-voting areas outside the south east of England had been let down by his premiership.
Asked by reporters during a visit to the north of Wales if “blue wall” seats had been let down, Boris Johnson said: “On the contrary, if you look at what has happened in Wales alone, it has been an era of fantastic investment in infrastructure.
“Look at what we are doing on the A55 and what we are doing with the North Wales railway.
“I was just not long ago at a place called Penmaenmawr where we are looking at improvements to the station.
“I think there are another 600 police here in Wales than there were before I became Prime Minister. You have seen colossal investment.”
Cost of living crisis
Mr Johnson also said that whoever is the next prime minister will focus on delivering extra measures to support households amid a cost-of-living crisis.
He said the Government had already announced a series of measures designed to support people, but added that not everyone will have received that help yet.
Asked if he believed the current package of support was enough, he said: “No, because what I’m saying what we’re doing in addition is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there is further support and what the Government will be doing, whoever is the prime minister, is making sure there is extra cash to help people.
“I think it is crucial to understand that, first of all, we realised for a long time that things were going to be tough and that’s why we put in place a lot of measures already.
“The money has started to come through. I think it is very important for people to understand, most people have not yet received the help the Government has already allocated, so over the course of the next couple of months you will see about eight million households get another £326, you will see everybody in October get help with the energy support scheme.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I suppose we should be grateful for all the attention we get from his old newspaper…
Perhaps Mr Drakeford you could list for us all the great things Fat Shanks has done for Wales in the last 3 years…
Adrian Masters suggests he may have turned the odd red seat blue and raised Mark Drakeford’s game and profile somewhat…while he and his little atomic kitten kept Ynys Mon on the edge of its nuclear free port’s chair…the clock is ticking down on both these projects…any chance of a rethink or are we to score those own goals ourselves…so his passing may not be entirely without consequence…
Good one. Doormat is v. quiet lately………………..perhaps he is busy organising our agri. for the coming crisis?
Boris Johnson has done absolutely nothing for Wales during his premiership. Can anyone name a large infrastructure project promised by him that’s been either been started or completed? I’m waiting all you Conservatives out there? He promised to fund the M4 relief road boldly proclaiming that he’d ” unblock the nostrils of the dragon” on a visit to Newport. Another barefaced lie. All he did for Wales during his tenure was to hijack Wales EU powers that should have been returned to our Senedd. Reneged on a manifesto pledge of rail electrification. Used the Tory levelling-up fund to bypass Welsh… Read more »
Problem for us “conservatives” in Cymru is the word itself. Perhaps we could use the
term Traddodiad. Suggestions from others welcome. There is no Welsh conservative party, only an English one, and that is hardly conservative, just a bunch of chancers.
Gwlad is no use, as it is used so often in other contexts. Tradition looks good?
A word of thanks to RAF Valley for the wonderful Air Show yesterday, the Red Arrows must take a special delight in performing for their Alma Mater, such perfect weather, altogether a real holiday treat…
81 years of good jobs at RAF Valley, RAE Llanbedr is sorely missed by a great many in my part of the world…Given the closeness between the Senedd and Green Man all recent bypassed Bypasses should be revisited just in case…
Hi is right you know, we are reaping the benefits of being in the union. HS2 being delivered the Elizabrth line, up and running, dont forget the vaccine roll out, sorting that human rights bill thingy , and of course, he got Brexit done, no queues at Holyhead or Pembroke for ferries. Have I misjudged him ??? NO, he’ s a fat liying untrustworthy self centered loathsome piece of right wing CAC. A pox on those who voted for him.
Of course he denies it. He denies responsibility for everything
You may not notice any difference as we are in a permanent state of being “”let down”.
“Fantastic”, as in fantasy…………
BJ has been behind Wales for years – a 100 per cent fact like it or not !
Indeed so far behind Wales he only “ popped in” to try and secure red wall seats in what he saw would help his second term.
Well Wales is now right behind BJ 👍🏼