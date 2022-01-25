Boris Johnson doesn’t have the ‘moral authority’ to lead the UK says ‘disgusted’ Mark Drakeford

The First Minister has said that he reacted with a combination of “despair and disgust” to the revelation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party at No 10 Downing Street during the first national lockdown.

Mark Drakeford said that Boris Johnson did not “have the moral authority to lead the United Kingdom” when he was breaking the rules at a time when people were not allowed to gather for funerals.

According to Number 10 Downing Street: “A group of staff working in Number 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.”

At the time of the party, social gatherings indoors were still forbidden under the government’s own coronavirus rules.

Asked on Radio 4 Today what he thought of the latest revelation in the saga dubbed ‘partygate’, Mark Drakeford said: “I just reacted with a combination of despair and disgust, really.

“Despair that this is where our country has ended up after this awful experience, and disgust at the things that went on in Downing Street. And at the way the Tories turn out people to try and justify if.

“‘It was only a party.’ Well, only two people were meant to meet indoors, you know? ‘It only lasted ten minutes.’ Well, you weren’t supposed to meet for ten seconds.

“Among the hardest letters I’ve had to read throughout the entire pandemic has been from people saying they’ve had to attend a funeral where only eight people were able to be there. Where it didn’t last ten minutes. Where you weren’t able to sing.

“You know, in Wales, a funeral without being able to sing is a really difficult experience. And yet those people stuck to the rules. It was hard but they did it.”

Asked what he thought of Boris Johnson as a person, Mark Drakeford said that he should go.

“I just don’t think that the Prime Minister has the moral authority to lead a country like the United Kingdom,” he said.

“That’s what all this exposes for me. You cannot be someone who asks other people to do things – difficult, upsetting things – that you are so patently unwilling to do yourself.”

The latest revelations of Downing Street parties came at the beginning of the week in which senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to publish her report into the allegations.