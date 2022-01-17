Boris Johnson is ‘making fools’ of Tory MPs who defend him, says Chris Bryant

Chris Bryant has argued that Boris Johnson is “making fools” of Tory MPs who defend him.

The Labour MP, who represents Rhondda, took aim at the UK Prime Minister’s Conservative defenders following reports of boozy lockdown parties being held in Downing Street.

A number of Tory politicians have leaped to the defence of Johnson after he apologised for attending a party in the No 10 garden during lockdown, but argued that it was still within the rules.

They include the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary Simon Hart who described Johnson’s apology as “heartfelt” and genuine”.

Chris told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday: “He’s making fools of every single Tory MP who comes on to defend him.”

“Boris Johnson will have to go. If he couldn’t spot that his own son’s swing had been broken and there were suitcases of wine being brought in to the building where he lives, then I’m sorry but he doesn’t deserve to be PM.”

“The people who write the rules have to be the people who follow the rules.”