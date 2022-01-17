Boris Johnson is ‘making fools’ of Tory MPs who defend him, says Chris Bryant
Chris Bryant has argued that Boris Johnson is “making fools” of Tory MPs who defend him.
The Labour MP, who represents Rhondda, took aim at the UK Prime Minister’s Conservative defenders following reports of boozy lockdown parties being held in Downing Street.
A number of Tory politicians have leaped to the defence of Johnson after he apologised for attending a party in the No 10 garden during lockdown, but argued that it was still within the rules.
They include the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary Simon Hart who described Johnson’s apology as “heartfelt” and genuine”.
Chris told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday: “He’s making fools of every single Tory MP who comes on to defend him.”
“Boris Johnson will have to go. If he couldn’t spot that his own son’s swing had been broken and there were suitcases of wine being brought in to the building where he lives, then I’m sorry but he doesn’t deserve to be PM.”
“The people who write the rules have to be the people who follow the rules.”
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 and Chris Bryant our of the Rhondda he is a Disgrace to the Rhondda
We are now seeing on a daily basis the spectacle of Boris Johnson apologists & sycophants attempt a charm offensive on TV & radio to repair the damage done by Partygate.
The incredible thing is. The Conservatives have zero shame, and when interviewed look directly into the eyes of the public and arrogantly brush aside what they’ve done. Sorry, it won’t wash. King clown Boris Johnson his Tory idiocracy will get what’s coming to them. We will not forget easily.
It just blows my mind that anyone could’ve expected it to turn out any other way, putting someone like Boris Johnson in charge of anything, pandemic or not. The rationalisation that he (like Trump) might be cleverer than he presents himself to be just doesn’t cut it. To adopt a foolish mask such as Johnson’s, that’s not something an honourable, honest person needs to do. It’s a tactic employed by bastards in the service of getting away with bastardry. If he really is cleverer than he appears, then Boris Johnson is the personality equivalent of a man intentionally messing up… Read more »
Bryant is a self publicising sycophant of the worst kind, gagging for faux ermine. Nonetheless even he gets things right sometimes and he hits it on the head about Johnson. TV people trying to do street interviews are finding more and more Tory voters hiding behind the “they are all the same” mantra and a sudden shortage of blue rinse women who want to mother Johnson. Meanwhile there are plenty of tory MPs who are facing both ways to see who comes out on top before prostrating themselves at the feet of the winner. What dreadful specimens they are. Lord… Read more »
Johnson’s hoping if he keeps his head down it’ll all blow over in a couple of weeks once the media gets bored with the story. This has happened time and time again but I think this time it’s one step too far. Partying it up while loved ones were dying has to be the final straw. If he does not resign destroy the Tories in May’s elections.