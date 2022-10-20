Boris Johnson ‘is standing’ and among favourites to win after Truss resignation

Boris Johnson will stand again and is among the favourites to win the leadership contest after Lizz Truss resigned as Prime Minister today.

The former is expected to stand in the contest to replace Liz Truss and believes it is a matter of “national interest”, The Times newspaper was told.

Boris Johnson only left office 44 days ago after Liz Truss took power.

Bookies are currently installing Boris Johnson as the 3rd favourite to replace Liz Truss, after Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

The leadership contest is set to be concluded by Friday next week, the 28th of October.

Boris Johnson’s allies told the Mirror that he “wants another go” at being Prime Minister after his premiership was unfairly “cut off before its time”.

The former Prime Minister is currently on holiday in the Caribbean after a stint on the US lecture circuit.

A poll of Tory Party members yesterday showed that 63% thought that former PM Boris Johnson would be a good replacement, with 32% putting him as their top candidate, followed by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak at 23%.

They also would support Mr Sunak as a replacement, with 60% thinking that would be a good idea, while 47% think new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would be a good replacement.

54% thought former leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt would be a good replacement, while 62% think Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would be.

Jeremy Hunt has already ruled himself out of the running, while Ben Wallace has previously done so.

