Boris Johnson ‘is standing’ and among favourites to win after Truss resignation
Boris Johnson will stand again and is among the favourites to win the leadership contest after Lizz Truss resigned as Prime Minister today.
The former is expected to stand in the contest to replace Liz Truss and believes it is a matter of “national interest”, The Times newspaper was told.
Boris Johnson only left office 44 days ago after Liz Truss took power.
Bookies are currently installing Boris Johnson as the 3rd favourite to replace Liz Truss, after Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.
The leadership contest is set to be concluded by Friday next week, the 28th of October.
Boris Johnson’s allies told the Mirror that he “wants another go” at being Prime Minister after his premiership was unfairly “cut off before its time”.
The former Prime Minister is currently on holiday in the Caribbean after a stint on the US lecture circuit.
A poll of Tory Party members yesterday showed that 63% thought that former PM Boris Johnson would be a good replacement, with 32% putting him as their top candidate, followed by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak at 23%.
They also would support Mr Sunak as a replacement, with 60% thinking that would be a good idea, while 47% think new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would be a good replacement.
54% thought former leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt would be a good replacement, while 62% think Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would be.
Jeremy Hunt has already ruled himself out of the running, while Ben Wallace has previously done so.
THey are dragging the bottom of the barrel – the party is finished.
I love the last line “More to follow….”
When will it end🤣
Boris is like herpes, you can’t get rid of him.
Just like Bobby Ewing, Boris will step out of the shower and the whole Truss Premiership was just a hideous dream. Pity the new reality will be even worse
REALLY? They are looking to reinstate the disgraced lawbreaking fraudster who “let the bodies pile high”?
Yup, and the ordinary people out in the country (England) either love him or loath him which give him a 50/50 chance of swinging a GE. Which is more hope than any other potential Tory leader. Pass the sick bag someone please.
.. and, has he been to the Commons at all over the last 44 days? or did he skip off to further fill his boots paid to spout rubbish to idiots willing to pay for that dubious pleasure?
That’s a very good point. He is still a serving MP but has fkd off on the yank lecture circuit and is now on his 5th holibobs of the year.
He should not be considered a contender. He should be sacked as an MP for not fulfilling his work requirements
A serial liar, corrupt, immoral, and has either been sacked,or removed from every post/ position he has held. Had no plan the last time and this time does not have Dom Cummings to guide him. Remember it all fell apart for him when Cummings left. In the workplace, anybody with his track record would be unemployable, yet he is about to get a second shot at the top job, mindblowing, it’s like living in a cartoon.
And has not been fulfilling the role of MP (which he still inexplicably holds) having been poncing around filling his pockets on the lecture circuit and going on holiday. The people of Uxbridge have been effectively without an MP since he was binned
This is like a horror soap opera now 🙄😒
This is like a concurring nightmare? What will it take for the Welsh people to wake up from their brain fog and realise independence is better than British rule. Can we stomach more of Boris Johnson? The thought makes me physically sick. 🙄