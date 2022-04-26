Boris Johnson less popular than Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies with party members

Boris Johnson’s popularity with Conservative party members has been hit to such an extent that he is now less popular than Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies.

Following his police fine over partygate, the Prime Minister’s rating has fallen to just 6.6 net satisfaction, according to a monthly survey of Conservative Party members by the ConservativeHome website.

Andrew RT Davies’ rating meanwhile has surged to 25.4 net satisfaction among members.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is in an even worse position than his boss with minus 5.2 net satisfaction, the lowest of all the members of the UK Government cabinet, after the revelation that his wife was a non-dom. Rishi Sunak regularly topped the poll for his handling of the UK’s finances during the pandemic.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has a net positive 23.5 rating with Conservative members.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was at the bottom of the cabinet rankings last month with a rating of minus 14 but that has now jumped to plus 31 after she announced a policy of sending asylum seekers who arrive in Britain illegally to Rwanda.

“Rishi Sunak plunged last month to third from bottom in the wake of the Spring Statement (on plus eight points),” Conservative home editor Pul Goodman said.

“He drops to last place this month, coming in at minus five points, in the wake of the furore about his wife’s tax affairs and former non-dom status. It is perhaps surprising that his fall isn’t larger; it may even be that the worst is behind him – in this table at least.

“Priti Patel was bottom of the table last month on -17 points, having languished at the lower end of it for some time – not least because of the small boats issue. The Government now has a policy to deal with it, and her rating consequently jumps to 31 points, near the middle of the table.”

