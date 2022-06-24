Boris Johnson must now ‘look in the mirror’ and consider his position says Andrew RT Davies
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies has said Boris Johnson needs to “look in the mirror” and ask himself whether he should stay in office.
He made the comments after Boris Johnson was dealt the tripe blow of losing two by-elections and the resignation of the Chairman of the Conservative Party.
In the rural Devon constituency of Tiverton and Honiton, the Lib Dems overturned a 24,000 Tory majority to win, while Labour reclaimed Wakefield.
Oliver Dowden then quit as Conservative Party co-chairman, saying he and Tory supporters were “distressed and disappointed by recent events” and telling Mr Johnson that “someone must take responsibility”.
Responding to the string of bad news, Andrew RT Davies said that Boris Johnson would now have to weight up his own future.
“Each and every day the Prime Minister gets up, like any leader, they have to look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘can they continue to deliver for their country and for the people who have put them into office?’” he asked.
“I presume that’s getting far more challenging when the Prime Minister looked in the mirror these days with the messages that are coming from the ballot box such as by-elections we had last night.”
‘Send a message’
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said that voters chose to “send a message to Westminster” in the by-elections.
“It’s a difficult night last night to say the least. Governments do face these troubles at mid-term points but they were exacerbated last night obviously by issues that have been happening in Westminster over the last eight to 10 months,” he told the programme.
“That was very much on the doorstep relayed to me because I went down twice to help out our candidate. But ultimately, obviously, the voters chose to send a message to Westminster.”
Earlier, the Swansea-born former leader of the Conservative Party Michael Howard has called for Boris Johnson to resign.
The Tory peer told the World at One programme: “The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership.”
“Members of the Cabinet should very carefully consider their positions.”
Er…is this the same Andrew RT Davies who gave Johnson his full and unquestioning support just last month?
Surely not…
No doubt he’ll manage a few more about turns before the summer is out
Cadwed y diawed (Boris ac Arti) yn eu lle cyn hyred a phosib.
Gadewch iddynt gadw halogi popeth o’u cwmpas – nes daw’r dydd o brysur bwyso!
RT Davies’ “words of wisdom” largely consist of screaming the blindingly obvious.
This statement gives an insight into the character and morals of Davies. When Johnson is found guilty of breaking the law, and being branded a criminal, his daily lies exposed, he gave Johnson his full support. The first sign that the Tory party are in electoral trouble, and the knives are sharpened. This shows Davies cares little for the rule of law, or honesty, but shows self preservation is strong, by criticising his once glorious leader.
Mmm…. hypocracy is strong in this one.
Me:‘Hey Boris?’.
Boris: ‘Yes’.
Me: Andrew RT Davies is now withdrawing his support for you’. Boris: ‘Who cares and who’s he?’.
Me: ‘He’s the Tory leader in ….’
Boris: ‘SHUT UP! I’M THE TORY LEADER SO HE’S AN IMPOSTER.’
Me: ‘That’s the chap’.
I agree. And ARTD should do the same