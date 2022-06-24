Boris Johnson must now ‘look in the mirror’ and consider his position says Andrew RT Davies

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies has said Boris Johnson needs to “look in the mirror” and ask himself whether he should stay in office.

He made the comments after Boris Johnson was dealt the tripe blow of losing two by-elections and the resignation of the Chairman of the Conservative Party.

In the rural Devon constituency of Tiverton and Honiton, the Lib Dems overturned a 24,000 Tory majority to win, while Labour reclaimed Wakefield.

Oliver Dowden then quit as Conservative Party co-chairman, saying he and Tory supporters were “distressed and disappointed by recent events” and telling Mr Johnson that “someone must take responsibility”.

Responding to the string of bad news, Andrew RT Davies said that Boris Johnson would now have to weight up his own future.

“Each and every day the Prime Minister gets up, like any leader, they have to look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘can they continue to deliver for their country and for the people who have put them into office?’” he asked.

“I presume that’s getting far more challenging when the Prime Minister looked in the mirror these days with the messages that are coming from the ballot box such as by-elections we had last night.”

‘Send a message’

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said that voters chose to “send a message to Westminster” in the by-elections.

“It’s a difficult night last night to say the least. Governments do face these troubles at mid-term points but they were exacerbated last night obviously by issues that have been happening in Westminster over the last eight to 10 months,” he told the programme.

“That was very much on the doorstep relayed to me because I went down twice to help out our candidate. But ultimately, obviously, the voters chose to send a message to Westminster.”

Earlier, the Swansea-born former leader of the Conservative Party Michael Howard has called for Boris Johnson to resign.

The Tory peer told the World at One programme: “The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership.”

“Members of the Cabinet should very carefully consider their positions.”

