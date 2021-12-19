Boris Johnson not expected to attend COBRA meeting with Welsh and Scottish leaders

An emergency COBRA meeting this afternoon attended by the First Minister Mark Drakeford will be chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay rather than Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The talks at 5pm will take place with the leaders of the autonomous nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are pushing for the UK Government to make funds available to their own governments in case stricter lockdown measures need to be announced as the Omicron variant hits the UK.

But Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay will chair the meeting between the government’s emergency Cobra committee and the leaders of the devolved nations.

According to the Scottish Sun it will be the third meeting with devolved leaders missed by the Prime Minister.

“Sounds like no Prime Minister or Chancellor at 5pm Cobra with devolved leader,” said Chris Musson of the Scottish Sun.

“Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay to chair. This is not going to go down well with Scot Gov and Nicola Sturgeon, who are pushing hard for business support to allow further measures.”

The Prime Minister spoke to First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday on the ongoing threat of Covid 19.

According to No 10 Downing Street they “discussed the shared challenges including the economic disruption caused by Covid and will continue to work together”.

“The Prime Minister invited Welsh Government representatives to continue discussions at a COBR meeting over the weekend with other counterparts from the devolved administrations,” they said.

“The Prime Minister also provided an update on progress of work on a UK wide inquiry into the pandemic next year.”