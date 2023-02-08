Boris Johnson records £2.5m advance for speaking gigs
Boris Johnson has declared a nearly £2.5 million advance payment for speaking events.
According to the MPs’ register of financial interests, the former prime minister received £2,488,387.53 as an advance for speaking engagements arranged via the Harry Walker Agency, which has an address in New York.
Mr Johnson also once again declared “concessionary use of accommodation for me and my family in January”, valued at £10,000 and provided by Lady Carole Bamford. He declared the use of accommodation from January to February, provided by Lord Anthony and Lady Bamford, at a value of £3,500.
It adds to the multimillion-pound sum that Mr Johnson has received since leaving office at the end of last summer, mostly for speaking fees but also for his upcoming memoirs.
The money comes on top of the £84,000 salary Mr Johnson receives as an MP, with the former premier among the highest-earning parliamentarians since leaving office.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
A pile of freshly laundered cash from donors and heaps of praise from Zelensky to go with the pile of bodies outside his door…
The wages of sin never diminish but only grow in this world…