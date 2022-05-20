Boris Johnson says Guto Harri mounting ‘biggest Welsh takeover of Westminster since the Tudors’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his Director of Communications Guto Harri is mounting the “biggest Welsh takeover” of Westminster “since the Tudors”.
Speaking at the Welsh Conservative conference in Newtown, Powys, the Prime Minister opened his speech saying “pnawn da blodyn” (good afternoon flower) saying it was how he had just hailed a female BBC journalist.
He then added that he was “very, very proud that the new director of communications in a number 10 speak fluent Welsh”.
“It’s the biggest takeover by the Welsh in Number 10 – in Westminster, I should say – since the Tudors,” he added.
Guto Harri was brought in at the beginning of February to steady the ship as Director of Communications during the partygate scandal.
His tenure started with some difficulty after he gave an interview to Welsh language news website Golwg360 in which he called the Prime Minister “not a total clown”.
Since then he has kept a low public profile, but has been keen to establish links between No 10 and a more hostile press, culminating in the Prime Minister’s appearance on shows such as Good Morning Britain.
Boris Johnson moved on in his speech at the Conservative party conference to joke that God had spent lockdown in Wales because he was “working from home”.
What did the Tudors ever do for us?
I think regulars on here can supply the usual answers …
Another point is that obviously, true to form, the bloviating charlatan knows no history. Has he not heard of David Lloyd George another tenant of No.10 prior to his occupancy?
The Tudors were entirely self serving users who pretty much betrayed us the first opportunity they got, so maybe that’s the continuity of Guto Harri (who as you will remember was previously a propagandist on that short lived far right GBN conspiracy website).
Of course Bozo the Clown would overlook DLG. The only previous PM he recognises is the cigar weilding racist who helped the Allied forces win WWII
The last thing that Boris Johnson would do, is help anyone in Wales.
Other Welsh Honey is available…
N.C – Try giving us a week without any quotes from the mentally defective end of the political spectrum. I know that is a wide band but it gets tedious. Feel free to let one through if it smacks of being half sane.
Tato o ‘r un rhych. Gwerthai’r ddau ei Mamgu am ddwy a dime!
Ewch adra, blodyn.