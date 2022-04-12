Boris Johnson should ‘continue his steadfast leadership’ after partygate fine says Welsh Conservative leader
Boris Johnson should continue his “steadfast leadership” despite being told he will receive a fine for breaking his own lockdown rules, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford had called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after it was revealed that he would be fined over lockdown parties.
But Andrew RT Davies said that due to the war in Ukraine the Prime Minister should stay in post.
“The issuing of a fixed penalty notice is for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to address. People will understandably want to hear from them about today’s events,” he said.
“With the aggression and devastation we are seeing in Ukraine at the moment, Ukraine needs a strong UK ally supporting their noble fight against Putin’s aggression.
“It is therefore important the Prime Minister addresses today’s events but continues his steadfast leadership in supporting Ukraine in their hour of need.”
‘Deserve better’
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds had earlier called on the Welsh Conservative leader to “show a backbone” and call for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign.
“Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied, they must resign from their positions at once,” she said.
“While people in Wales were playing by the rules at great personal expense, those in charge thought they were above the law.
“This also will come as a painful blow to all those covid bereaved families in Wales.
“The Welsh public deserves much better. For the sake of the country, both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign immediately.
“If the Conservative Party is to have any legitimacy in Wales Andrew RT Davies and Simon Hart need to show some backbone and be calling for resignations immediately. No Welsh Conservative MP should be backing the Chancellor or Prime Minister staying in post.”
First Minister Mark Drakeford had earlier called for Boris Johnson to go.
“Well, I’ve always had throughout the whole party gate business that you cannot be a lawmaker, and a law breaker at the same time,” he said.
“If the prime minister has been fined, and I’m afraid all those things that he said time and time and time again on the floor of the House of Commons, that nothing had ever gone wrong. Inside Downing Street from which he is responsible.
“Well, all of that can no longer be sustained. I don’t see how he thinks he can carry on.”
It’s OK to break the law says Welsh tory leader. What a complete jackass the man is.
Andrew RT Davies you are a pernicious little man. You defend the indefensible. Not only should serial liar Boris Johnson & fishy Rishy Sunak resign, but so should you!
Two weeks too late RTD2. Would have been a good one though – up there with national Margaret Thatcher day.
There’s a surprise, 2nd rate tory backs lying and law breaking, just as long as its done by a tory. Absolute scum.
He should resign in disgrace as Davies should for gaslighting the lies. But they are the new Tories, no falked decency even. Unionist parties don’t seem to be into laws.
A R T Davies mentioned the war in Ukraine as a reason for Johnson to stay, as a convicted criminal, yes, he broke the law, was fined, and so he must have committed a crime,therefore must be a criminal,plus the fact he is a serial liar, do we really want, or need this oaf at the helm, when Europ.s on the brink of disaster, I think not. Please Mr Davies, stop boot licking, grow a spine and call this fool out for what he is.
RT Davies would beg permission to fellate Johnson in front of a capacity crowd at the millennium stadium.
Leave them in post. Best way to communicate the moral bankruptcy of this regime. If the electorate isn’t repelled by their slime then we may as well call it a day.
Going by the discussion on various radio stations today, I would say it’s time to call it a day, if I was younger I would be seriously looking at leaving these septic Isles
The Tory Party – The Party of Law and Order?
No:
The Party of breaking the Law and Disorder.
All this proves is that ARTD possesses the same amount of moral fibre as Bozo the Clown, which is precisely none whatsoever!!
RT’s logic again devoid of common sense, BoJo lied to Parliament, that is now proven. Therefore you can not trust the man to tell the truth when truth needs to be told.