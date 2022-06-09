Boris Johnson thought England won the World Cup hosted in Wales in 1999, former captain reveals

Boris Johnson thought England won the Rugby World Cup hosted in Wales in 1999, a former England Rugby captain has revealed.

Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, was set next to the Prime Minister during Sunday’s Platnium Jubilee Pageant.

Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Tindall revealed that Boris Johnson thought that England had won the 1999 Rugby World Cup, which was hosted in Wales.

The tournament, which included games at the then-brand-new Millennium Stadium, as well as Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground and Llanelli’s Stradey Park, was eventually won by Australia.

“He asked a bit about rugby. He thought we won in 99,” Tindall said. “But there you go.”

Mike Tindall did go on to be part of the team that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy in Australia in 2003, but said that he didn’t have much else to discuss with the Prime Minister.

“There are so many questions you want to ask but it’s not really the right time to do it,” he said. “It was just basic pleasantries.”

‘Lot of sweets’

Prince Louis’s antics over the Platinum Jubilee weekend were the highlight for many watching on television and Mike Tindall said it was because of a “sugar high”.

Louis was pictured pulling faces and sitting on the laps of family members – including his grandfather the Prince of Wales.

“Louis was just wanting to have fun, and my two are always mischievous, so it was (about) trying to keep a lid on,” Mike Tindall said.

“There were a lot of sweets out back there, so they had complete sugar highs. It’s tough for them, they’re all young sitting there from two to five or whatever, it’s a long time, as any parent knows you just do what needs to be done.”

During Sunday’s Pageant, Tindall joked he was making sure he was keeping a close eye on Louis, by pointing at his own eyes and then pointing his fingers at Louis’ as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

