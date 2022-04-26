Boris Johnson threatens to ‘privatise the a**e off’ Swansea’s DVLA in Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has threatened to “privatise the arse off” the DVLA and other public bodies unless they start delivering better services, according to government sources.

The threat comes after Minister for Government Efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg said that the DVLA could be shut down in comments reported over the weekend.

The DVLA is one of the largest employers in Wales, with over 5,000 staff in Swansea.

In comments leaked to the Evening Standard, the Prime Minister asked the Cabinet to provide examples of ways the cost of living crisis could be alleviated, before promising to tackle the “post-Covid mañana culture” at some public bodies.

Another body singled out for criticism was the Passport Office which has been hit with an unprecedented surge in applications as many families plan to take their first summer holiday since the pandemic this year.

One Whitehall source told the Telegraph newspaper over the weekend that there had been a “total failure” by the DVLA “to provide the public service it is meant to”.

Last week, Jacob Rees-Mogg told Bristol Live he was “still constantly writing to the DVLA on behalf of my constituents to get them driving licenses, and we know that the DVLA was simply not working properly with people working from home. That’s very unfair on my constituents.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg has embarked on a drive to end the work from home culture in the Civil Service.

The Public and Commercial Services Union meanwhile have been critical throughout the pandemic of the DVLA’s insistence that staff are unable to work remotely. Last year members staged 58 days of strikes in response to what they called “unsafe” working conditions.

