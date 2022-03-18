Boris Johnson warns ‘Labour and Nats’ coalition will follow General Election

Boris Johnson has warned that a “Labour and the Nats” coalition would follow any General Election unless people voted for the Conservative party.

In a preview of the next General Election campaign – likely to be held in two years, in May 2024 – the Prime Minister said that the “terrible twins” of Labour and nationalists would jump into bed together in the event of a hung parliament.

In a speech at the Conservative party conference, he also ruled out a second independence referendum, saying that it was not the time for constitutional wrangling while Europe was embroiled in war.

“And be in no doubt that at any UK general election, it would be those terrible twins, Labour and the Nats, the Scottish nationalist party, each vying to be more left-wing, more high-taxing, more generally hectoring and bossy and nannying, that would try to form a coalition,” he said.

“And by the way, be in no doubt, that Labour would rather work with the nationalists to bring down this government than work with us to stop the SNP from breaking up Britain, that is the reality.”

Boris Johnson also praised Conservative party leader Douglas Ross – who had called for him to step down over the partygate scandal in January and February.

“Douglas Ross has been able to defy the sceptics, stop Nicola Sturgeon from getting an overall majority, as people said that she would,” the Prime Minister said.

“He is the only political leader in Scotland saying loud and clear what should be blindingly obvious to everyone, that this is not the moment to be having another referendum.

“This is not the time for yet more delectable disputations about the constitution when our European continent is being ravaged by the most vicious war since 1945 and when public services and the economy need to recover from the pandemic.

“And how incredible that Labour should be so spiritually cowed that they have become nothing but the lapdogs and the enablers of the SNP”

He also attacked the SNP’s policy on Trident nuclear weapons.

“How incredible that even now it should be the policy of the SNP, quite seriously, to respond to Putin’s sabre-rattling by getting rid of this country’s nuclear deterrent, along, by the way, with 11,000 jobs in Scotland,” he said.

