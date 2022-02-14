Boundary Commission for Wales to open second consultation on changes

The Boundary Commission for Wales is set to open Secondary Consultation Period.

This will give the Welsh public the chance to make further comments on its initial proposals for the country’s proposed parliamentary constituencies.

The Initial Consultation Period, open between September and November 2021, achieved a record number of responses for the Commission, almost trebling the amount received during the previous Review.

Respondents are encouraged to read and comment on representations sent to the Commission during the Initial Consultation Period, enhancing the debate on comments already received during by the Commission.

The Commission is unable to affect the number of constituencies in Wales, which are being cut by Westminster from 40 to 32, or the permitted variance in the size of of the electoral quota(+/-5%).

It is encouraging respondents to comment on representations already received instead of making representations on the rules governing the Review.

The consultation opens on 17 February and closes on 30 March, having previously been postponed in response to the public health challenges arising from the Omicron variant.

During the consultation, the Boundary Commission for Wales will hold 5 Public Hearings across Wales.

These will be held in Cardiff on 17 February, in Wrexham on 23 February, in Swansea on 1 March, in Bangor on 9 March, and in Aberystwyth on 30 March.

All evidence must be given in person, and members of the public are welcome to observe proceedings throughout.

The Public Hearings will also be live-streamed, and details on how to access the live streams are available on the Commission’s website.

Evidence given during the Secondary Consultation Period will be considered by the Commission’s panel of Assistant Commissioners, Andrew Clemes, Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Steven Phillips, and Dr Arun Midha.

‘In person’

Commenting, Shereen Williams MBE OStJ, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales said: “We’re delighted to be able to open the Secondary Consultation Period and take evidence in person.

“For many, meeting face to face and stating their views orally is the best way to share their opinion so to be able to get our Public Hearings underway after months of uncertainty due to Covid is very exciting.

“The responses we received during the Initial Consultation Period were insightful and really informative for the Commission, so we’re looking forward to receiving more of the same, which will have a big impact as we develop our Revised Proposals for Wales’s new parliamentary constituencies later this year.

“Comments made during this consultation should focus on the representations received during the Initial Consultation Period so that the Commission can develop a broader appreciation of views on the proposals in different areas across Wales.”

Following the close of the Secondary Consultation Period, the Commission will examine all the evidence received during the first and second consultation periods and will develop revised proposals which will be published in Autumn 2022.

Responses during the Secondary Consultation Period can be sent online via the Commission’s consultation portal (bcw-reviews.org.uk), sent by email to bcw@boundaries.wales, or sent in the post to Boundary Commission for Wales, Hastings House, Cardiff, CF24 0BL.

Those wishing to make representations in public during the Public Hearings are encouraged to email the Boundary Commission for Wales to book a 10-minute speaking slot.

