‘Boutique’ B&B could be turned into HMO

A “boutique” B&B could be turned into a house of multiple occupation due to low visitor numbers in the colder months.

Driftwood is a six-room bed and breakfast on Station Road in Rhosneigr, Anglesey, with a separate annexe at the rear.

Plans lodged with Anglesey County Council describe how the property had undergone a “complete and extensive” refurbishment in 2022.

Despite it being “to an excellent standard”, the plans say “it became apparent that the business is not economically viable due to the lack of footfall during the out of season periods”.

En-suite facilities

The plans, submitted by Mr M Bullas of Rhosneigr Ltd, describes how all the property’s rooms have private en-suite facilities, with a shared lounge and dining area, and a dedicated kitchen and utility area.

The change of use would see the property turned into a six-roomed HMO, all with en-suites, and shared cooking and living facilities.

Due to the extensive refurbishment works undertaken in 2022, the plans say it means “there will be minimal physical work required to convert the building into a HMO”.

The plans added: “No alterations nor extensions are required.”

‘High quality finish’

It also states: “The high quality finish of the HMO will expect a high level of occupiers.”

It also states a need for one bedroom accommodation in the area had been identified.

Plans include “safe cycle storage facilities” which will be provided “to encourage the occupiers to use bicycles rather than motor vehicles”.

It also noted: “The existing six-room bed and breakfast currently utilises the parking spaces on the public highway.

“The proposal will see no increase in vehicle numbers and therefore the existing parking arrangements will be utilised for the proposal.”

