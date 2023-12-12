Father pays tribute to ‘perfect’ son after three killed in collision

The father of one of the men killed in a crash between a bus and a car in Coedely has paid tribute to “the most perfect son you could ever wish for”.

Morgan Smith, 18, from Tonypandy, died along with 18-year-old Jesse Owen, also from Tonypandy, and Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, after a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 at around 7pm on Monday.

Two others suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Mr Smith’s father, Daniel Chalfont, said he was “broken” at the loss of his son.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “My baby boy Morgan Smith. Literally the most perfect son you could ever wish for. Miss you so much already. Don’t know how I’ll live life wivout (sic) you. Literally broken.”

Mr Smith was a member of Maerdy Boxing Club and had represented Wales at amateur level.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the club said: “We as a club are absolutely devastated to hear the horrific news that one of our own Morgan Smith sadly passed away yesterday evening.

“Morgan was the nicest person you could ever wish to meet, always had time for people and it was a pleasure to have him representing our club as he was a big part of the Maerdy Boxing Club Family.

“He will be missed by everyone and he will leave a massive hole in our lives.

“Not only was Morgan a great person he was also a very talented Boxer becoming a Welsh Champion, representing Wales in the British Championships and also traveled (sic) to Ireland with us to box.

“Our thoughts and prays (sic) are with Morgans (sic) family at this very sad time”

The club said it would remain closed until further notice following Mr Smith’s death.

Amateur boxing governing body Welsh Boxing also paid tribute to Mr Smith and his friends.

It said: “Welsh Boxing is saddened to hear of the tragic accident that has occurred in Coedely and the untimely death of Morgan Smith and his teenage friends.

“Morgan became Welsh Youth Champion last year and represented Wales at the GB 3 Nations tournament where he won a bronze medal.

“Our thoughts are with all the families and friends, everyone involved at Morgan’s boxing club Maerdy ABC and the members of the boxing community who knew him.”

Mr Smith’s old rugby club, Penygraig RFC, offered support to those who played alongside him.

It said: “On behalf of everyone at Penygraig RFC we would like to pass on our sincere condolences to all those effected by last night’s tragic accident at Coedely.

“There will be a lot of young men who played alongside Morgan Smith during the many times he represented Penygraig at Youth level.

“There will be others who both trained with and fought against him during his time as a talented and promising young boxer.

“To those who knew Morgan, and the other young men involved, we would like you all to know there is always someone you can talk to.

“If there is anything Penygraig RFC can do to help the families or friends at this difficult time, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, said the teenagers’ families were being supported.

He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

