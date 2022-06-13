Boy, 13, arrested for stabbing teenager in Cardiff park

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing another teenager in a Cardiff park.

The 14-year-old victim, from Caerau, was taken to hospital after being injured with a knife in Victoria Park in Canton at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance involving a large group of young people in the suburban park.

The alleged attacker, who is from Riverside, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “Understandably this incident and the ages of those involved will cause worry within the community.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for South Wales Police and we want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident.”

Anyone with information about or footage of the incident are asked to call the force on 101 or https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo and quote reference number *196789.

