Top 20 most popular boys’ and girls’ names in Wales revealed
Noah and Olivia kept their places as the most popular boys’ and girls’ baby names in Wales in 2021.
Noah tops the ONS list for the second year while Olivia has been in pole position for seven years running.
Oliver, Arthur, Theo and Leo were also popular names for boys, and Amelia, Isla, Freya and Ivy rounded out the top five for girls.
The most popular names with a Welsh origin include Osian, Dylan and Ellis. Idris, Tomi and Gruffydd also scraped the top 100.
Alys, Seren, Ffion and Eira also made the top 50 names for girls.
Girls’ names
1 Olivia
2 Amelia
3 Isla
4 Freya
5 Ivy
5 Rosie
7 Ava
8 Grace
9 Lily
10 Evie
11 Mia
12 Ella
13 Elsie
14 Willow
15 Florence
16 Daisy
17 Evelyn
18 Phoebe
19 Millie
20 Erin
Boys’ names
1 Noah
2 Oliver
3 Arthur
4 Theo
5 Leo
6 Charlie
7 Archie
8 George
9 Jack
10 Oscar
11 Finley
12 Freddie
13 Tommy
14 Jacob
15 Alfie
16 Harry
17 Osian
18 Roman
19 Elijah
20 Theodore
