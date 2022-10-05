Top 20 most popular boys’ and girls’ names in Wales revealed

Noah and Olivia kept their places as the most popular boys’ and girls’ baby names in Wales in 2021.

Noah tops the ONS list for the second year while Olivia has been in pole position for seven years running.

Oliver, Arthur, Theo and Leo were also popular names for boys, and Amelia, Isla, Freya and Ivy rounded out the top five for girls.

The most popular names with a Welsh origin include Osian, Dylan and Ellis. Idris, Tomi and Gruffydd also scraped the top 100.

Alys, Seren, Ffion and Eira also made the top 50 names for girls.

Girls’ names

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Freya

5 Ivy

5 Rosie

7 Ava

8 Grace

9 Lily

10 Evie

11 Mia

12 Ella

13 Elsie

14 Willow

15 Florence

16 Daisy

17 Evelyn

18 Phoebe

19 Millie

20 Erin

Boys’ names

1 Noah

2 Oliver

3 Arthur

4 Theo

5 Leo

6 Charlie

7 Archie

8 George

9 Jack

10 Oscar

11 Finley

12 Freddie

13 Tommy

14 Jacob

15 Alfie

16 Harry

17 Osian

18 Roman

19 Elijah

20 Theodore

