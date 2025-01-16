Brain injury caused by assault 23 years ago contributed to man’s death

The brain injury a man who spent two years in a coma sustained after being brutally attacked was a “contributing factor” in his death, a coroner’s court has heard.

Leon Adams, 47, who died on Boxing Day, was found with serious head injuries at the Grangetown railway station in Cardiff in the early hours of February 14 2002.

Mr Adams spent two years in a coma following the attack and after coming out was left quadriplegic and needing constant care.

His attacker was never found.

Inquest

An inquest into his death was opened at South Wales Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd on Thursday, where the brain injury was listed as a proposed contributing factor in his death.

Senior coroner Graeme Hughes said: “The proposed medical cause of death is 1A septicemia and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state, 1b urinary tract infection and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“Two – contributing factors – acute kidney injury and spastic tetraplegia due to traumatic brain injury.”

The coroner’s officer added: “Leon was assaulted in Cardiff in 2002 where he sustained a brain injury.

“There is reason to suggest the original assault more than minimally contributed to the brain injury.”

Mr Hughes adjourned the inquest for a pre-inquest review to take place in the summer.

“I’m going to adjourn this inquest until that pre-inquest review hearing and in so doing I pass on my condolences to Mr Adams’ family and friends,” he said.

The Cottage pub

Mr Adams, who was 24 at the time, had left The Cottage pub on St Mary Street in Cardiff city centre, where he worked as a barman, at about 11.45pm on February 13 2002.

Police at the time said he would have been carrying his wages, but no money was on him when he was found early the next morning.

There have been numerous appeals since the assault, but his attacker has never come forward.

