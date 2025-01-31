Branch closure leaves Welsh Valley without a single bank

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of the last remaining bank in a Welsh Valley.

Previously Lloyds had used the presence of its branch in Pontardawe to justify other closures.

However, they have announced this week that the bank in Pontardawe will close for good in November.

Key hub

With a population of over 7,000, Pontardawe serves as a key hub for surrounding rural communities.

Many residents, particularly the elderly and digitally excluded, rely on in-person banking.

The closure follows a wider trend of banks withdrawing from rural areas, forcing customers to travel long distances for basic services.

The entire Swansea Valley, with a population of over 25,000, will now not have a single bank.

‘Disgraceful’

Liberal Democrats MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick is urging Lloyds to rethink its decision.

David Chadwick said: “This is a disgraceful decision from Lloyds. The entire Swansea Valley will now be left without a bank. That is a huge blow to the over 25,000 people living in the area.”

“High-street banks are treating their customers appallingly despite making billions of pounds in profit and Labour are failing to reign in the big banks and cooperate greed.

“Banks claim to support inclusion, yet they ignore those who need in-person services the most. They have a duty to serve their communities, not just their shareholders.”

Mr Chadwick said he has already submitted an application to LINK for a banking hub in Pontardawe, alongside a previous application for Ystradgynlais.

“These hubs would provide essential cash and banking services to residents and businesses affected by the closures,” he added.

Lloyds cited changing consumer habits as the reason for closures across the country, with more costumers choosing mobile or online banking as opposed to physical.

