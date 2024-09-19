Brand new literary magazine for readers in Wales and beyond launched

The Books Council of Wales has today announced the recipient of £80,000 of annual funding to publish a new literary magazine from Wales.

Folding Rock: New Writing from Wales and Beyond will provide a platform for new and established writers, celebrating Welsh writing in English. It is founded by writer, editor and creative producer Kathryn Tann, and editor and designer Robert Harries.

The funding was awarded for a period of four years, up to March 2028, following the advertisement of an open tender for a new English-language literary magazine in March 2024.

The process was concluded over the summer, and Folding Rock will publish its first issue in March 2025.

“The heart of our work”

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales, said: “We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to Kathryn and Rob at Folding Rock for their successful application to secure this funding. The vision they presented to the publishing sub-committee was for a magazine that will champion and celebrate the best emerging and established Welsh and Wales-based writers, and create a powerful, visible pipeline for new talent to find publishing success.

“This goes to the heart of our work at the Books Council – creating opportunities to discover new writers, and ultimately to strengthen the publishing industry in Wales as the next generation of authors hone their craft.

“We are looking forward to working with this exciting new venture and to seeing the first issue of Folding Rock hot off the press early next year.”

Kathryn Tann from Folding Rock said: “Folding Rock is the result of many years of dreaming about how Rob Harries and I might use our skills, experience and steadfast belief in the writers of Wales to create something that readers and publishers everywhere will pay attention to.

“We are so grateful for all the support and encouragement we’ve had so far, and can’t wait to see where these next few years will take us.”

This funding comes from Welsh Government through Creative Wales, who fund the four-year franchises for English-language cultural periodicals. The grant is administered through the Books Council of Wales.

The Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant MS, said: “Creative Wales is committed to working with the Books Council of Wales to help support a vibrant and diverse publishing sector in Wales.

“The launch of Folding Rock marks an exciting new chapter for the Welsh publishing industry, offering a fresh platform for both emerging and established voices and celebrating Welsh writing in English, I look forward to the first edition in 2025!”

It will be published three times a year, with digital content alongside the print magazine.

You can follow Folding Rock on social media channels https://linktr.ee/foldingrock and register for updates or find out more at foldingrock.com.

