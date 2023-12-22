Brand new TrawsCymru service to be introduced next year

Transport for Wales have announced a brand new TrawsCymru service that will commence operation early next year.

The TrawsCymru T22 route will be introduced in February 2024 in partnership with Gwynedd Council.

These will be the first electric buses on Gwynedd’s public transport network will operate between Caernarfon, Porthmadog and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The vehicles and charging facilities have been provided thanks to financial support from the Welsh Government and will be operated by Llew Jones International.

Network

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Gwynedd Council’s Environment Member, said: “It is excellent news that the first electric buses are being introduced on our public transport network here in Gwynedd.

“The new T22 service will offer more travel options along the Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog route and on to Caernarfon, with significant environmental benefits.

“This is the culmination of a lot of close collaboration between Gwynedd Council and Transport for Wales, with financial support from the Welsh Government as well, and is an example of what can be achieved with working together despite the difficult financial climate.”

When it starts from February, the T22 service will enable people to travel hourly between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog, and every two hours between Porthmadog and Caernarfon.

In addition, the TrawsCymru T2 service will continue to operate between Aberystwyth and Bangor passing Porthmadog and Caernarfon.

Gethin George, Programme Manager for TrawsCymru at TfW said: “We’re delighted to be working with Cyngor Gwynedd to introduce this additional route to the TrawsCymru network providing improved access to public transport and helping deliver our vision for better integration between bus and other modes of transport and encouraging people to leave their cars behind and take the bus whenever possible.”

Llew Jones International have been awarded the groundbreaking T22 Electric Bus contract, marking a historic moment as it becomes the first independent SME, public bus operator, in Wales to deliver a fully electric, zero-emission regular stopping service.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in the public transportation sector,” said Steve Jones, Managing Director at Llew Jones International.

“Being awarded the T22 Traws Cymru electric bus contract not only marks a significant achievement for our company but also underscores our dedication to providing eco-friendly and efficient transport solutions for the communities we serve.”

Journeys

The electric buses will offer quieter journeys for passengers, with wireless charging facilities USB ports at every seat and next stop displays and annoucements.

There will be an opportunity to find out more about the service and take a look at one of the buses on Friday 9 Feb in Porthmadog

More information will be available on traws.cymru in the new year.

