Braverman fires parting broadside at Sunak after sacking
Suella Braverman has accused Rishi Sunak of “betrayal” over a promise to stop small boat crossings in an incendiary letter after being sacked as home secretary.
In a broadside aimed at the Prime Minister, she accused him of having “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key policies, and said his “distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so”.
She said Mr Sunak had not lived up to his promise to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings by failing to override human rights concerns about the Rwanda plan.
Mrs Braverman, one of the leading figures on the right of the Tory party, urged Mr Sunak to “change course urgently”, telling him he has led the Conservatives to “record election defeats” and that his “resets have failed and we are running out of time”.
She would wouldn’t she? I cannot recall. in all my years EVER coming across someone as vindictive and cruel as this woman. Even Enoch Powell pales into insignificance against this vicious woman! WHY are they ALWAYS ‘Tories’??
Still unable to take responsibility for the failures of her own spite
I read her letter in full. I cannot express in words suitable to be used here, how appalling a human being Suella Braverman is. It is a window into a radicalised and deluded mind. Once again, I look at the UK Government, find it not only without mandate to govern Wales, but espousing political philosophies that are antithetical to common Welsh values and to our progress as a nation. The current constitutional settlement is utterly intolerable. It is anti-Welsh democracy, self-determination and development. How can Welsh Labour believe, for even a fleeting instant, that their support for the continuing existence… Read more »
Braverman’s hidden message to the Tory party faithful…. ‘look at me! I’ve been ‘betrayed’ for upholding your principles! Remember that next year when voting for the new leader!’ She desperately wants to run the rump that will be left after the widely anticipated cull.