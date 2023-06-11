Breaking news: Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of SNP finances investigation

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.” The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April. Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry. As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021.

More to follow…

