Breaking: Two trains have collided in Wales

Emergency services are responding to a low-speed collision between two trains in Wales, police said.

The British Transport Police said it was in attendance on Monday evening at an incident involving two trains on the line near Llanbrynmair, Powys.

A call reporting a low-speed collision was made at 7.29pm, police said.

The force added that paramedics, fire and rescue and Dyfed Powys Police were also at the scene and the “incident is ongoing”.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the incident involved the Transport for Wales 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the Transport for Wales 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

In a joint statement, Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the line was closed.

They added: “Our main priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to support the emergency services as they respond to the incident.

“We would encourage passengers to plan ahead and check journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries.”

In a statement, British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm to reports of a low-speed train collision involving two trains.”

The National Police Air Service for the West and Wales Region said a helicopter from St Athan responded to the train crash.

A post on the social media site X said: “The helicopter from St Athan, along with other helicopter agencies and emergency services, responded to the train crash in Llanbrynmair.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.

“Grateful for the coordinated efforts of all teams on the ground and in the air.”

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said: “My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night.”

