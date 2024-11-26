Breathing problems biggest cause of emergency hospital admissions in Wales

Martin Shipton

Breathing difficulties are the leading cause of all emergency admissions in Wales, a leading charity has revealed.

Asthma + Lung UK Cymru warns that without urgent action, NHS Wales will continue to be overwhelmed as lung-related emergency admissions total over 47,000 annually, outnumbering all other conditions.

The charity’s analysis paints a stark picture of major care gaps and pressures faced by NHS Wales, particularly during winter. It’s urging the Welsh Government to implement a dedicated respiratory care plan, modeled on successful cancer care frameworks and aimed at reducing emergency admissions and improving care for people with lung conditions.

Bold action

Without decisive action, says the charity, winter pressures on our health service in Wales will become even more severe, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable in our communities. It is now calling for bold action, on how lung conditions like asthma and COPD are prevented, diagnosed, and treated.

These include:

* GPs need to prioritise lung conditions to help reduce A&E winter pressures.

* Wales urgently needs more respiratory staff working in communities.

* The Welsh Government needs to pledge £1.1m to fund fast and more accurate diagnosis.

* People with lung conditions need better access to life-changing treatments such as Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

Deprivation

Lung conditions are the most closely linked conditions to deprivation, with those from the poorest communities over three times more likely to experience an emergency COPD admission in winter compared to those in the richest.

According to the charity, lung health has been long neglected in Wales, evident from figures that show breathing issues are the leading cause of all emergency admissions and the main driver of winter pressures. Last winter saw over 19,000 people admitted with breathing issues including more than 7,000 children.

Breathing issues are responsible for one in eight (12%) emergency admissions in Wales, higher than heart disease, musculoskeletal conditions and cancer.

To tackle the burden lung health has on NHS Wales the charity is calling for a more proactive approach which focuses on prevention, such as smoking cessation services, faster diagnosis and effective treatments.

There has been a collapse in care for people with lung conditions, with people living with COPD suffering the steepest decline. Basic care for COPD has dropped from 17% to just 7% in 2024.

Neglect

This worrying trend points to a broader neglect of respiratory health services in Wales and raises urgent questions about resource allocation and policy focus on respiratory care, says the charity’s report.

There are low-cost and effective solutions, it argues, such as expanding Pulmonary Rehabilitation (PR) services, as shockingly some areas in Wales are facing waits of up to four years. Additionally, ensuring spirometry is more widely offered. This vital diagnostic and monitoring tool enables faster, more accurate diagnoses for lung conditions, paving the way for timely and effective treatment.

Sian Millard, from Cwmbran, tragically lost her father, Steven, who passed away in October 2022. She said: “My dad, Steven, was the rock of our family. He was always there for us, offering guidance and support; he was my hero. We lost him in October 2022 at just 65 years young after a long battle with COPD.

“His health took a devastating turn due to breathing in harmful chemicals while working in a factory, which caused permanent scarring to his lung tissue. Diagnosis took around 18 months. It was frustrating and heartbreaking for us to watch.

“I feel there are a lot of misconceptions with COPD. My dad never smoked a day in his life. He was once a fit and healthy man, and a keen runner. He lost weight, struggled to climb the stairs in the house and was constantly coughing.

“Winters were especially hard on him, and we were always on edge. I vividly remember how we kept a rescue pack of antibiotics at home just in case he took a downturn.

“My father faced additional hurdles when it came to accessing support. Despite not being able to walk more than a few steps without gasping for breath, he was denied a Blue Badge. His application for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) was also rejected for far too long, and the approval only came just days before he passed away.

“Despite all the stigma and challenges he faced, my father remained incredibly strong, selfless, and resilient until the very end. He was a proud and private man, but I know that if sharing his story helps even one person facing similar challenges and misconceptions, he’d be all for it.

Suffocating

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru said: “Lung conditions are silently suffocating the NHS, pushing it to breaking point. The lack of action is resulting in avoidable emergency admissions and preventable deaths across Wales.

“Winter is especially dangerous for those with lung conditions, we urgently need to focus on prevention and early diagnosis. Hospitals are overwhelmed with respiratory emergencies during this time, straining an already stretched system.

“The Welsh Government needs to take this report seriously. We are calling on them to produce a respiratory improvement plan to urgently address care gaps and ensure people receive proper treatment and diagnostic tests. Without urgent action, more lives will be at risk, and the crisis will deepen.”

