‘Brexit is a mess!’ says Farmers’ Union of Wales President

Siân Williams

FUW President Glyn Roberts has described Brexit as a “mess” and says the exit from the EU is one of the factors responsible for the hardships now being faced by farmers across Wales.

Speaking from the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Mr Roberts said: “Brexit is mess and it’s one of the factors why the economy is not working. As a result of Brexit farmers have lost 20% of our turnover. Not only are we missing out on trade with Europe, we are also losing out on opportunities for trading with the rest of the word by not being part of the European Union.”

Roberts who farms near Bala, added: “Looking at the bigger picture, the cheap eggs coming in from

other countries just adds to our other problems. One of our main concerns at the moment is the

daily rising cost of fuel and inflation in general.”

Italy

Supermarkets like Sainsbury’s claim they are importing eggs from as far afield as Italy due to

shortages closer to home. But bearing in mind that the number of egg producers in Wales has

soared in recent years, it’s worth noting that some within the industry are accusing supermarkets

of using this to drive down the price of eggs.

In the run up to Christmas, farmers are usually looking forward to an increase in the demand for red meat. But this year, some are worried that imported lamb from New Zealand will eventually drive down the price of their, much higher quality, Welsh lamb.

According to Roberts: “We produce the best quality meat and now more inferior and cheaper meat

is being imported. If the UK Government can’t ensure the same standards – and that goes for animal

welfare as well – when importing from other countries, then they should put a stop to the trade

deals.”

Trade deals

Mr Roberts says that the trade agreements, such as those between the UK Government and far

away countries like New Zealand and Australia are, “being scrutinised by the Agricultural Trade

Commission after being made – what’s the point of that?”

Aled Jones NFU Cymru President also spoke to Nation.Cymru from the Winter Fair. He says that

Welsh farmers have been “betrayed” and sold down the river by the Westminster Government.

Jones, who farms near Caernarfon, reminds us that it’s been over six years since the vote to leave

the European Union.

He said: “One of the main characteristics of Brexit was the decision to plan our own policies after

leaving. We are now in the process of consulting on the Agriculture Bill (Wales) 2022 which is of

utmost importance.”

Like many others within the industry, Jones says, “I’m angry with the Westminster Government for

opening up our market,” when rushing through trade agreements with countries outside the

European Union.

Jones says he’s aware of the grace period put in place before some aspects of the trade agreements

kick in. “But at the end of the day Australia will have a quota free and toll-free access to our markets.

“Every other country, when they discuss trade agreements include clauses in order to protect their

own producers and industries. We’ve been betrayed and sold down the river by the Westminster

Government.”

