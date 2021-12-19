Bridgend Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit following car crash

Bridgend Conservative MP Dr Jamie Wallis MP was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit last month following an accident at Llanblethian near Cowbridge.

The accident happened at around 1:10 am on 29 November after a car collided with a lamppost in the Vale of Glamorgan. Jamie Wallis has been released by South Wales Police under investigation.

A spokesperson for Dr Wallis said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their inquiries. While this is ongoing he will not be commenting,”

South Wales Police said: “A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.

“He has been released under investigation.”

A post on Mr Wallis’s Facebook page said a planned surgery with constituents on Saturday had to be postponed until the New Year as he had tested positive for Covid.