Bridgend Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit following car crash
Bridgend Conservative MP Dr Jamie Wallis MP was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit last month following an accident at Llanblethian near Cowbridge.
The accident happened at around 1:10 am on 29 November after a car collided with a lamppost in the Vale of Glamorgan. Jamie Wallis has been released by South Wales Police under investigation.
A spokesperson for Dr Wallis said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their inquiries. While this is ongoing he will not be commenting,”
South Wales Police said: “A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.
“He has been released under investigation.”
A post on Mr Wallis’s Facebook page said a planned surgery with constituents on Saturday had to be postponed until the New Year as he had tested positive for Covid.
If he is found guilty would that trigger an opening of recall petition?
Seeing as how Rob Roberts of Delyn, didn’t I don’t hold out much hope.
More and more Conservative sleaze. It never stops. The bile that oozes from Tory central orifice makes me sick to the stomach.
What can be certain is this. Conservative lush Jamie Wallis will not face any charges. The police will no doubt say, “he was blinded by the glare of the planet Venus while swerving to avoid hitting Elvis in his UFO that was parked illegally.” Tory WhatsApp message: PS. Knighthood in the post. Wink wink…
And to add insult to injury he is wearing the Union Flag on his tie and his faecemask, doubly offending Cymru.
Mr Wallis is extremely fortunate that his accident didn’t involve a third party. Driving under the influence is unacceptable. We hear about the dangers of such every day in the media, particularly in the build up to Christmas. It begs the question why the elected MP for the Bridgend and Porthcawl consistency demonstrates complete ignorance and disregard for the law. Inexcusable. I am, as I’m sure many others will be interested to hear what action, if any will be taken by the Police.