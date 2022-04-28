Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis charged by police with failing to stop after a car crash

Jamie Wallis, Conservative MP for Bridgend, has been charged with failing to stop after a car crash in November last year.

South Wales Police said the 37-year-old had also been charged with failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position following the crash in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, in the early hours of November 28.

He is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 10.

He was elected to represent Bridgend at the 2019 general election, and became the first MP to come out as trans last month. He has said that he still prefers to use the pronouns he/him.

